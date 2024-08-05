The Taliban says foreigners in Afghanistan on previous government's visas can stay for now

Support truly

Afghanistan’s Taliban government said Monday it would allow people in the country on visas issued by the former Western-backed government to stay for now, but that they wouldn’t be allowed back in without documents from a Taliban-approved diplomatic mission.

The announcement by the Taliban's Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X clarified its July 30 announcement that it would no longer accept documents from consulates and diplomatic missions abroad staffed by member of the former government.

The move is part of the Taliban's efforts to gain control of Afghanistan’s representation abroad since returning to power in 2021.

The Taliban's blacklisting of diplomatic missions in Canada, Australia and several European countries means that many people may have to travel hundreds of even thousands of miles to get documents issued, renewed, or certified.

Documents from missions in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and Australia are invalid unless they are registered with the ministry in Kabul, the Taliban's Foreign Ministry said.

The documents otherwise are “invalid due to administrative corruption, lack of transparency and lack of coordination," the ministry said. It said the documents were in “clear violation of principles,” but did not elaborate on what those principles are.

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry, which operates diplomatic missions in countries including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Dubai, said Monday that its “acceptable” diplomatic missions in Europe are the consulate general in Munich, Germany and the country’s embassies in the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic.

A statement issued last week by a council representing ambassadors appointed by the previous government said those missions remain committed to providing consular services in collaboration with host country authorities.

“Regrettably, through their miscalculated and short-sighted actions, the Taliban have repeatedly created problems for Afghan refugees and citizens who reside outside their country,” the Coordination Council of Ambassadors and General Consulates of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said in a statement.

The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions about the number of Afghans affected by the decision. It said online consular services were not yet available.

In March 2023, the Taliban said they were trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies abroad. Their chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the administration had sent diplomats to at least 14 countries.

Many Taliban leaders are under sanctions, and no country recognizes them as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.

Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the country’s former government, which was led by Ashraf Ghani, though the Taliban administration is seeking to claim that seat as well.