Qatar hosts Taliban-US meeting on sidelines of Turkey summit

Qatar has acted as host for a face-to-face meeting between the Taliban-appointed foreign minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 March 2022 15:07

Qatar hosts Taliban-US meeting on sidelines of Turkey summit

Show all 3

On the sidelines of a summit in Turkey, Qatar acted as host for a face-to-face meeting on Friday between the Taliban-appointed foreign minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan, according to reports from Qatar.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke first with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

Video footage released by Qatar shows the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, walking into the room where West was with Sheikh Mohammed. The footage then shows the three men all sitting together.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the security and political developments in Afghanistan, and ways of coordination and cooperation to achieve stability for the Afghan people and avoid any humanitarian crisis,” the Qatari statement said.

The meeting in the city of in Antalya, Turkey, came during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, almost seven months after U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in