Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

NOAA: Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet in storm reverse surge

Weather officials say the waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as Hurricane Ian passed to the south

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 September 2022 20:20
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
(Orlando Sentinel)

The waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as powerful Hurricane Ian passed to the south, weather officials say.

Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The exposed sandy bottom drew curious onlookers and selfie-takers Wednesday who walked out in an area normally under water. Officials warned of dangers but no one was injured when the water gradually returned after Ian passed to the northeast.

The water drained out by 12 a.m. Thursday and mostly returned about 12 hours later, NOAA said. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters) but is much shallower closer to Tampa itself.

The phenomenon of the bay emptying also happened in 2017, when experts said Hurricane Irma caused a negative surge. Because a tropical storm’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Hurricane Ian were blowing from east to west with so much force that they pushed the water from the bay into the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended

Ian once was forecast to slam into Tampa Bay but shifted to the south, eventually coming ashore Wednesday near Fort Myers.

___

The AP's coverage of Hurricane Ian is at: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes?utm_source=apnewsnav&utm_medium=featured

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in