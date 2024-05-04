Power blackouts hit Tanzania as Cyclone Hidaya intensifies towards the country's coastline

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tanzania’s power distributing company on Saturday announced a major blackout for most of the country due to the power grid's failure ahead of approaching Cyclone Hidaya. The metrological department said the cyclone continues toward the coastline.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been reported in the coastal areas of Mtwara and Lindi, with forecasts saying that Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, may be affected.

Authorities warned residents to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases.

The weather service also said more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in the coastal areas overnight. The Tanzania Red Cross Society has been carrying out preparedness campaigns along the coast.

Over the past weeks, Tanzania — like much of East Africa — has been experiencing heavy rains and flooding which has seen heavy rains and flooding that killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others.