UN rights chief calls for a probe into killings in Tanzania and allegations of concealing evidence

The United Nations called Tuesday for an investigation into what is believed to have been the deaths of hundreds or more people while protesting the disputed election in Tanzania in which presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred.

The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, said there was “an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” following reports that police were taking bodies from mortuaries to undisclosed locations, and he urged the authorities to release bodies to families for funerals.

The main opposition party, Chadema, has said that about 2,000 people were killed during three days of protests following the Oct. 29 election. The government has yet to give an official death toll.

The U.N. statement cited “hundreds” of people believed to have been killed, but said it was unable to verify the figures due to the volatile security situation in Tanzania and the country's internet shutdown that lasted for six days after the elections.

Videos of people apparently being shot by security officers were shared online shortly after internet connectivity resumed, but the government warned Tanzanians that those sharing videos and photos of the dead would be arrested and charged with treason.

Authorities also have charged hundreds of people with treason over the anti-government protests surrounding the election.

The U.N. rights office has called for the unconditional release of all opposition party officials who have been arrested, including Chadema’s party leader Tundu Lissu, whose treason trial was postponed on Monday over what the prosecutor said were security concerns.

On Tuesday, members of parliament newly elected in the Oct. 29 vote were sworn in to the chamber, where the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party holds an overwhelming majority. The new parliament chose the ruling party's Mussa Zungu as the speaker.

Tension remains high in the East African country, where the ruling party has stifled opposition parties and sought to tighten its decades-long hold on power.