Tanzania blocks access to X after it says hackers targeted government accounts

Authorities in Tanzania on Wednesday blocked access to the social platform X after cyberattacks on some accounts of government institutions resulted in fake or pornographic posts.

After authorities said it was taken over by hackers late Tuesday, the police account posted pornographic images that later were deleted. The account also falsely announced the death of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“We are searching for those spreading false information,” police said in a statement. The account of telecommunications company Airtel Tanzania was also hacked.

Government spokesman Gerson Msigwa said Tanzania’s cyberspace is secure and called the attacks a minor incident. He urged citizens to remain calm.

“I assure you Tanzania is safe, and we will find those responsible,” he said.

On Wednesday, X remained inaccessible within Tanzania for those not using a virtual private network. But users of VPNs without permission can face jail terms or fines.

Many politicians, intellectuals and critics in Tanzania express their opinions freely on X. But the government of Hassan, who is up for reelection in October, has sought to suppress online dissent.

Ahead of the election, fear is growing among government critics and opposition figures who allege government repression through legal processes and other means.

Tensions rose after Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua and her colleagues were denied entry into Tanzania on Monday. They planned to attend a hearing in the treason case against opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces the death penalty if convicted.

Hassan on Tuesday said no foreigner would be allowed to disturb Tanzania’s peace.

“Let us not be like an open field where anyone can come and say whatever they want,” she said.