Target posts strong fourth quarter profits and sales, but warns on impact of tariffs
Sales and profits slipped for Target during the crucial holiday quarter as customers held back on spending and the company said there will be “meaningful pressure” on its profits to start the year because of tariffs and other costs
The retailer beat most estimates however, and shares rose more than 5% before the opening bell.
Target reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.41 per share, far better than the $2.26 that Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by FactSet. That is down from the $1.38 billion profit the company reported in the same period last year, though the most recent quarter had one fewer week.
Sales fell to $30.91 billion from $31.9 billion in the year-ago period, but also beat expectations.
Comparable sales — those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months — rose 1.5%. That was higher than the 0.3% gain during the third quarter. Target posted a 2% gain in the second quarter and a 3.7% drop in the first quarter.