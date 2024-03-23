Russian detains 11 after deadly concert hall attack that has been claimed by Islamic State

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eleven people have been detained after an attack at a Moscow concert hall that killed 60, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Tass. Another 145 people were injured in the attack by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and left the concert hall in flames and with a collapsing roof.