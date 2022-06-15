Members of Queen, the Police, Rush to honor Taylor Hawkins

The London-based tribute concert for Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins will include Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and comedian Dave Chappelle

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:07
Others announced are Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal.

Others announced are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal.

The show will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and another is scheduled for Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The performers for the U.S. concert are to be revealed later. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album “The Colour & The Shape.”

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999′s “There Is Nothing Left To Lose.” Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including “One by One” and “In Your Honor,” and on hit singles like “Best of You.”

