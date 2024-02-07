Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is heading to Disney+

Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film “The Eras Tour” will make its streaming debut on Disney+

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 February 2024 22:15
Japan Taylor Swift Concert
Japan Taylor Swift Concert
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film “The Eras Tour” will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday.

The film, now titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including “Cardigan.”

“'The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.

“The Eras Tour” amassed more than $262 million worldwide in theaters after opening in October, setting a new record for concert films. Swift partnered with AMC Theaters for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into theaters. That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

“The Eras Tour” film will hit Disney+ about a month before Swift's recently announced new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” drops on April 19. On Sunday, she won best album at the Grammys for “Midnights.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in