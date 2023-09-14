AP PHOTOS: MTV Video Music Awards celebrate music's global power with hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Anti-Hero” music video on a night full of surprises.

But as much as Swift dominated, the VMAs centered on music’s global power.

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. She also took home the award for best collaboration for “TQG,” her song with reggaetonera Karol G. The duo gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish.

Here are some of the best AP images from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

