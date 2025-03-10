Doechii named 2025 Woman of the Year by Billboard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rising rapper Doechii has earned the title of Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga and as last year's honoree, Karol G.

The news arrives just one month after Doechii won the Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category.

When it came time to give her award speech, the tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill —” she said, correcting herself. “Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

Now she will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29. Previous honorees include Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

In 2024, The Associated Press named Doechii's breakout mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” one of the best albums of the year — a versatile album that teeters from the romance of her smooth R&B and the acuity of her flows.

"Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy best rap album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics and utterly unique sound, style and spirit,” said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include aespa, Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Blackpink's Jennie, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long and Tyla.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Laverne Cox.

Billboard Women in Music will air live on March 29 at 7 p.m. Pacific on VIZIO WatchFree+.

Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.