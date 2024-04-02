Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teachers in Iowa district that had school shooting can get retention bonus next year under new bill

Teachers and staff in the rural Iowa district where a deadly school shooting took place earlier this year could get bonuses if they don’t quit their jobs under a new bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor

Hannah Fingerhut
Tuesday 02 April 2024 20:54

Teachers in Iowa district that had school shooting can get retention bonus next year under new bill

Show all 2

Teachers and staff in the rural Iowa district where a deadly school shooting took place earlier this year could get bonuses if they don't quit their jobs under a new bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor.

The Jan. 4 attack at the high school in Perry, Iowa, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines, killed sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff, fatally injured the high school's principal, Dan Marburger, and injured six others. The bill allows the school district in Perry, Iowa, to spend $700,000 of local tax dollars on bonuses for employees during the upcoming school year.

The shooting began in the cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before classes resumed after winter break. The 17-year-old student, Dylan Butler, who opened fire also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Rep. Carter Nordman, a Republican, said that representatives from Perry and Iowa’s school board association approached lawmakers about the challenge with staff retention that had faced other schools coping with similar tragedies.

This approach was a quick and efficient way of allowing Perry to address staff retention locally, Nordman said, even though “no amount of money” will change what happened. It will be up to Perry to allocate the bonuses; the bill indicates any district employee is eligible, not only those working at the high school or middle school where the shooting took place.

“The reality is that it did happen, and this is one way that Perry could hopefully say to teachers that: ‘We support you, we’re here for you, we want you to continue to be a part of this community and teach here,’ ” Nordman said.

The bill would also waive state requirements on the length of Perry’s school term. The school district canceled classes at the middle and high schools, which share the cafeteria, and the nearby elementary school for several weeks as the communitymourned and the district addressed safety concerns.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in