Studying the wrong ancient Roman ruler gets Australian high school seniors out of a history exam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teachers at nine high schools in northeastern Australia discovered days before an ancient history exam that they had mistakenly taught their students about the wrong Roman ruler — Augustus Caesar instead of his predecessor, Julius Caesar.

The students in Queensland ended up being exempt from the statewide exam on Wednesday while Education Minister John-Paul Langbroek said he would investigate the mix-up, describing the experience for the students as “extremely traumatic.”

Since the error in the curriculum was discovered on Monday, schools applied — and were granted — an exemption from the exam for their students, even as panicked high schoolers were cramming about Julius Caesar’s exploits as a Roman general and statesman.

“I’m very unhappy about the situation," Langbroek told reporters in announcing that the 140 seniors affected by the mix-up would not have to sit the exam.

Langbroek said he would ensure those students were “not disadvantaged in any way.”

Still, the incident brought a wave of criticisms.

Parents complained that the panic created around the ancient history exam had distracted their children from preparing for other exams, including an earlier exam on Wednesday.

The exam amounts to 25% of the students’ marks for the year. The students who were exempted from the test on Wednesday would be given credit based on their assessment for the remaining 75% of their marks.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority said it had told the state’s 180 high schools two years ago that the ancient history exam topic would change to Julius Caesar in 2025. The topic had been Augustus Caesar for the previous four years.