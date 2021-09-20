List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Nicholson
“Ted Lasso” took the first two Emmys on Sunday as Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein took supporting actor awards
List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters “Mare of Easttown”
Previously announced winners:
Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”
Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”
Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”
Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”