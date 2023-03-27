Teenager fatally stabs teacher, wounds five others in Brazil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 13-year-old student in Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students Monday in a knife attack at a public school, state officials said.

The five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school were in hospital in stable condition.

The suspected attacker was detained and under investigation by the military police, Gov. Tarcisio Freitas wrote on social media.

“Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,” Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote on social media.