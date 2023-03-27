Jump to content

Teenager fatally stabs teacher, wounds five others in Brazil

Officials say a 13-year-old student in Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo has fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two other students at a public school

Associated Press
Monday 27 March 2023 16:23
Brazil School Stabbing
Brazil School Stabbing
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A 13-year-old student in Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students Monday in a knife attack at a public school, state officials said.

The five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school were in hospital in stable condition.

The suspected attacker was detained and under investigation by the military police, Gov. Tarcisio Freitas wrote on social media.

“Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,” Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote on social media.

