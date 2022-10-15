Jump to content

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday

Al Lesar
Sunday 16 October 2022 00:53
APTOPIX Alabama Tennessee Football
APTOPIX Alabama Tennessee Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). It didn't take long for the goal posts to go down.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Tennessee's up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn't sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee's only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

