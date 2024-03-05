Single-engine plane crashes along Tennessee highway, killing those aboard and closing lanes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says that the single-engine plane crashed just off of Interstate 40 in the western part of the city. Police said multiple people onboard are dead. Police posted a photo of charred wreckage of the small plane in the grass along the interstate.

Transportation officials said that the eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed.