At least one sheriff's deputy fatally shoots a person in a stolen car in Memphis, authorities say
At least one sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person suspected of driving a stolen car on Tuesday in Memphis, authorities said.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies came across the person in a stolen car and tried to take them into custody near a cluster of businesses in east Memphis, said Kim Wheeler, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The situation escalated, and at least one deputy shot the person, who died at the scene, Wheeler said. No deputies were hurt.
No other details were immediately provided, including how the situation escalated and the names, ages, sexes and races of the deputy and the person who was killed. Agents were collecting evidence and conducting interviews to put together the series of events that led to the shooting, Wheeler said.
The TBI is the state's police agency. It conducts investigations of shootings involving law enforcement and then gives its report to the local district attorney, who decides whether to pursue charges.