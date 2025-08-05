Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members
Police in Tennessee have arrested the man wanted for the killings of an infant’s parents, grandmother and uncle
The man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found alone has been arrested, police in Tennessee said Tuesday.
Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody amid a search, police in Jackson, Tennessee, said in a social media post. Drummond's arrest came shortly after police had warned residents to stay inside their homes, having received a report that the man was spotted in a neighborhood. Jackson is more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.
Further details about Drummond's arrest weren't immediately available, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has already charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators allege both men “assisted” Drummond, 28, in the family's killings.
Many questions are still unanswered, including how the relatives were slain and how the baby ended up in the Tigrett area, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the bodies.
Last week, authorities said they found the car they believe Drummond had been driving. It was located in Jackson, Tennessee, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from where the bodies were discovered and some 40 miles from where the baby was left.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has said authorities believe the family's killings were a targeted attack by Drummond, who had a relationship with the victims. The baby is safe and being cared for, authorities have said.
Officials obtained warrants for Drummond that charge him with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and weapons offenses. His criminal history includes prison time for robbing a convenience store and threatening to go after jurors. He was also charged with attempted murder while behind bars.