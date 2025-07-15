Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tesla debuts in India with upscale showroom launch in Mumbai

Tesla has opened its first showroom in India, marking the electric vehicle maker’s long-anticipated debut in the world’s third-biggest automotive market

Rajesh Roy
Tuesday 15 July 2025 07:49 BST

Tesla Inc. opened its first showroom in India on Tuesday, marking the electric vehicle maker’s long-anticipated debut in the world’s third-biggest automotive market.

Located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, an upscale business center in the financial capital Mumbai, the showroom will serve as Tesla’s flagship retail and experience outlet as the company introduces its EV lineup to Indian customers.

Tesla’s entry to India comes after years of delays and policy friction, marking a pivotal expansion in a fast-growing consumer base while global sales are plunging and the company faces challenges in its two core markets, China and the U.S.

Sales of Tesla electric cars fell sharply from April to June as boycotts over Elon Musk’s political views continued keeping buyers away.

For India, Tesla’s entry signals rising investor confidence and strengthens its move towards clean mobility.

The country’s nascent electric vehicle market made up a little more than 2% of total car sales last year. But the government wants to change that and increase the electric vehicle share to 30% by 2030.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in