Oregon police investigate nighttime gunshots that shattered windows at Tesla dealership
Police in Oregon said Thursday they are working with the FBI to investigate gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership overnight in the latest instance of vandalism at one of the company's retail stores.
No one was injured in the shooting in the town of Tigard outside Portland. Surveillance video indicated the shots were fired at around 1:46 a.m. when the building wasn't occupied.
Investigators believe at least seven shots were fired, damaging three cars and shattering windows, Tigard police said in a statement. One bullet went through an office wall and into a computer monitor. Tigard is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Portland.
Tigard police said they were working with federal partners, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, to ensure “a thorough and broad-scope investigation.” Police didn't have a description of a suspect.
The shooting comes a week after federal prosecutors in Denver charged a woman in connection with vandalism against a Tesla dealership in Colorado, including Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray painted on the building.
Earlier this month, police in Salem, Oregon, arrested a man in connection with two incidents after a report that someone threw Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership, the Salem Statesman-Journal reported.