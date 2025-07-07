Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Latest: Camp mourns loss of 27 in Texas flash floods that killed dozens

A July Fourth weekend deluge in Texas caused catastrophic flash flooding that has killed more than 80 people

The Associated Press
Monday 07 July 2025 15:27 BST

A July Fourth weekend deluge in Texas caused catastrophic flash flooding that has killed more than 80 people.

Camp Mystic in Kerr County says Monday morning that it is “grieving the loss” of 27 campers and counselors as the search continues for victims of the disaster. The flooding sent a wall of water through the century-old summer camp Friday.

The risk of life-threatening flooding was still high in central Texas with more rain on the way.

The Texas Hill Country is home to several summer camps. Searchers there have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, and 10 other deaths have been reported in other parts of Texas.

Here's the Latest:

Search and rescue teams are heading back out to look for flood victims

Organizers at a staging area in Center Point said more than 1,000 volunteers have been directed to the area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Kerrville, and more are being sent.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in