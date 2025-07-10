Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of the Texas vigil honoring flood victims and the many still missing

Gerald Herbert,Ashley Landis
Thursday 10 July 2025 01:53 BST

Several hundred people gathered at Tivy High School’s stadium in Kerr County, Texas, to mourn the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that hit the region and to honor the many still missing. The vigil Wednesday included tributes to Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in