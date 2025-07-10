Photos of the Texas vigil honoring flood victims and the many still missing

Several hundred people gathered at Tivy High School’s stadium in Kerr County, Texas, to mourn the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that hit the region and to honor the many still missing. The vigil Wednesday included tributes to Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in