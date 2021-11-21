Three dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Three people were killed in Texas after a school band bus crashed into a vehicle driving the wrong way.

There were 25 students and three adults aboard the Andrews Independent School District bus which was on its way to a playoff game in Sweetwater when it crashed.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson revealed that bus driver Mark Elbert Boswell, and band director Darin Kimbrogh Johns died from their injuries.

The driver of the pickup that collided with the bus also died at the scene.

Two students and one adult from the school bus were airlifted to University Medical Centre in Lubbock, Texas.

The officials also revealed that the crash took place on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 on the east side of Big Spring.

This situation led to a secondary crash with the second bus ramming into the vehicles, causing minor damage. There was also a third bus behind the two vehicles, which was not hit.

A total of 11 students were transported to a local hospital in Big Spring after the incident. All of them have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Andrews ISD confirmed in a statement that all kids were treated for their injuries, and have been reunited with their parents.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy.”

He added: “I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident.”