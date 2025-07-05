Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of rescue teams searching for missing campers after Texas Hill Country flash flood

Julio Cortez
Saturday 05 July 2025 22:51 BST

A powerful flash flood swept through Texas Hill Country, causing widespread devastation and leading to the deaths of multiple adults and children. Search and rescue teams using helicopters, boats and drones are working nonstop to find survivors and victims. Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp, was especially hard hit, with many campers still missing.

___

