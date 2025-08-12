35 Union Pacific train cars derail near Texas town, no injuries reported
Authorities say 35 cars of a Union Pacific train derailed near a small Texas town but there were no injuries reported and no evacuations ordered
Thirty-five cars of a Union Pacific train derailed Tuesday afternoon near a small Texas town, officials said.
No injuries were reported and no evacuations have been ordered following the afternoon derailment, Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said.
News footage showed multiple train cars piled on top of one another on the railroad track located in a rural area. A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
The emergency services district said the derailment was being treated as a hazardous material situation. But it was not immediately known what the derailed train cars were carrying.
The derailment occurred around 2 p.m. just east of the town of Gordon, Tysver said. Gordon is located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.
None of the railroad cars were leaking their contents, according to a post on social media by the Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1.
“Crews are on scene, mitigating the damage and hazards. Fire officials are proceeding with caution (at) the scene,” the emergency services district said in a statement.
The Palo Pinto Fire Department was working to contain a grass fire, Tysver said.
“Union Pacific crews are en route,” Tysver added.