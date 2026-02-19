Lawmaker says the US deported a sick baby, while authorities say the child was medically cleared

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. immigration authorities deported a 2-month-old baby with bronchitis to Mexico along with his family, a U.S. representative from Texas said.

The child was so sick he had been unresponsive “in the last several hours” but was discharged from the hospital anyway, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Tuesday in an X post.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported the baby along with his 16-month-old sister, his mother and his father, Castro said. The Democratic lawmaker said he confirmed this with the family’s attorney.

“To unnecessarily deport a sick baby and his entire family is heinous,” Castro said.

He vowed to “hold ICE accountable for this monstrous action.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, said Wednesday that the child was in “stable condition and medically cleared for removal” and that pediatricians gave the parents a nasal saline spray with a nasal bulb syringe to continue care.

McLaughlin said Border Patrol apprehended the child's mother, Mireya Stefani Lopez-Sanchez, crossing the border illegally near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Jan. 21.

Lopez-Sanchez chose to take her child with her when Border Patrol transferred her to ICE custody, McLaughlin said.

“All of her claims were heard by a judge and found not to be valid,” McLaughlin said.

A judge issued Lopez-Sanchez a final order of removal on Feb. 8, and she was removed from the U.S. with her child on Tuesday, McLaughlin said.

“She received full due process,” McLaughlin said.

The detention of children by U.S. immigration authorities has come under heightened scrutiny since President Donald Trump's administration began its immigration enforcement crackdown.

Images of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos wearing a bunny hat and being surrounded by ICE officers in Minnesota last month sparked an outcry. The boy and his father were released shortly after on a judge's orders.

The father and son were held at a family detention center in Dilley, Texas, which is where Castro said Lopez-Sanchez and her baby were held.

Last year, court filings said families and monitors at federal facilities reported contaminated food and a lack of access to medical care or sufficient legal counsel. The filings said hundreds of immigrant children also lingered in federal detention beyond a court-mandated limit, including some who were held more than five months.

Bronchitis is a condition that develops when airways in the lungs become inflamed and cause coughing, the National Institute of Health said on its website.