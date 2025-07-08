BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoids comment on QB Jake Retzlaff's status amid transfer rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYU coach Kalani Sitake declined to address the status of Jake Retzlaff on Tuesday amid reports that the quarterback is transferring after being accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that was dismissed.

Retzlaff reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal rather than face a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church. Retzlaff acknowledged a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

“I think it’ll be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first,” Sitake said at Big 12 football media days. “I think that’s his right. I think it’s a private matter that he can speak for himself, and I’m going to give him the opportunity to do that.”

Asked about how the team was reacting to losing the quarterback who started 13 games last season, Sitake spoke generally about competition among quarterbacks without acknowledging whether Retzlaff was still on the roster.

Assuming Retzlaff is moving on, the Cougars will have a quarterback competition in preseason workouts. Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier and McCae Hillstead, who previously was at Utah State, are considered the frontrunners.

“I think for me it’s just allowing the guys to compete in the quarterback room we have,” Sitake said. “The fortunate part for me is I have a coaching staff that was able to keep intact. And so there’s always a knowledge of the offense for the guys that are there and then we have incoming talent that I think it’d be really special for us. So let’s settle it on the field, let them compete and then I only know one way and I just play the best guys. That’s how it works.”

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game before settling for an 11-2 finish that included an Alamo Bowl victory over Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Colorado.

