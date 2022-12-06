Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

3 railway workers killed, 4 wounded in Thai train bombing

Three Thai railway workers have been killed and four others wounded when a bomb exploded as they were clearing the wreckage of an earlier attack over the weekend in the country’s south

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 December 2022 11:16
Thailand Bombing
Thailand Bombing
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Three Thai railway workers were killed and four others wounded Tuesday when a bomb exploded as they were clearing the wreckage of an earlier attack over the weekend in the country's south, police said.

The workers were repairing tracks near Khlong Ngae station, not far from the Malaysian border, when the bomb exploded at about 6:30 a.m., according to authorities.

On Saturday, another bomb derailed and damaged a freight train at the same location, causing no injuries but forcing the closure of the route.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages and they were still working to identify any subjects.

Bombings are not uncommon in southern Thailand, where anti-government separatists have clashed with government forces in the past, though there has been a general decrease in violence in recent years.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in