AP PHOTOS: Same-sex couples in Thailand speak of happiness before marriage equality law takes effect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Sept. 24, after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register marriages this week when it takes effect on Thursday, making Thailand the third place to do so in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal.

Thailand has a reputation for acceptance and inclusivity, but has struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law. Thai society has broadly conservative values, and members of the LGBTQ+ community say they face discrimination in everyday life.

The government led by the Pheu Thai party has made marriage equality one of its main goals. It had a major presence at the annual Bangkok Pride parade in June, in which thousands of people celebrated in one of Bangkok’s busiest commercial districts.

A grand celebration is planned in central Bangkok to facilitate hundreds of same-sex couples who plan to register their marriages on the very first day.

The Associated Press spoke with seven same-sex couples, days before the law comes into effect:

Jakrapob Penkair, 57, former Prime Minister’s Office minister, and Supraipon Chuaychoo, 44, tourism business owner

“This law doesn’t only equate life. It is life! At long last, Thailand’s society accepts the legality of all marriages in our land, regardless of sexual orientations. With that one sentence, lost or wasted lives have been rescued. Spirits restored. The whole country is better off.” — Jakrapob Penkair

Prorawin Battemdee, 40, public relations officer, and Pitee Chuchomchuen, 39, designer

“The marriage equality law will bring about a multitude of positive outcomes, especially by providing greater security and legal assurances for our relationships, including better access to health care and other protections. I’m truly happy this day has finally become a reality,” — Prorawin Battemdee

Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, 38, real estate owner, and Juthatip Suttiwong, 24, chef

“The enforcement of the marriage equality law is proof that regardless of our gender, we all share the same basic human rights in every aspect under Thai law. It also paves the way for other countries in Asia, highlighting the importance of recognizing each other’s human values and enabling everyone to live.” — Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh

Chantamas Hemapanpairo, 52, business owner, and Sirada Thongchua, 38, teacher

“This law will grant both of us the right to take care of each other, legally sign consent for the other’s medical treatment, and provide each other with lifelong security. When one of us dies, the law will ensure that our bond is recognized and protected.” — Chantamas Hemapanpairo

Patherine Khunnares, 37, web designer, and Vivian Chullamon, 36, researcher

"We’re quite fortunate. We have a supportive social circle, friends, and family who accept us for who we are and accept the person we love. Marriage, it seems, isn’t everything that fulfils us emotionally. “However, ultimately, we believe that as two human beings, we should be granted the same basic legal rights as heterosexual couples. We are a complete family in spirit, but legal recognition would alleviate our future anxieties. In the end, we aren’t asking for anything special — we just want a simple, happy family life.” — Patherine Khunnares

Jutarat Chuenpae, 37, business owner, and Nutanong Sopon, 43, business owner

"Before the marriage equality law takes effect, I personally felt that I could only use the word ‘partner.’ But from now on, it’s a ‘family.’ — Jutarat Chuenpae

Panuwat Srisawat, 35, Hairstylist, and Kritsanai Promsiriruk, 62, actor

“The marriage equality law allows everyone’s lives to complete each other without any further discrimination.” — Panuwat Srisawat

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images