Elevated road under construction in Bangkok collapses, killing at least 5 people

An elevated road being built in Thailand’s capital Bangkok collapsed, killing at least five people, officials said.

The collapse, which happened in the early morning in southwestern Bangkok, also injured 24 other people at the construction site, said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Suriya offered his condolences and said victims would be compensated by contractors and relevant agencies. He said four workers and an engineer were killed, and no road users were affected as traffic lanes near the construction were closed at the time.

Bangkok police commander Siam Boonsom said authorities were still investigating to determine the cause of the collapse and that they would pursue legal actions against those found responsible.

Photos from the site showed that large metal and concrete structures fell on the ground and completely blocked the road.

The construction of the 5-kilometer (3-mile) elevated road started in 2022, according to project information published on the website of the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

Surachet Laophulsuk, governor of the agency, said they were working to clear the debris as quickly as they could, but he said it might take a week. He added that the contractors working on the project were ordered suspended for 14 days pending the investigation.

Road and construction safety is a major problem in Thailand. The site of Saturday’s collapse is a part of a major road connecting Bangkok to Thailand’s south, which has been a subject of controversy over its prolonged construction and frequent fatal accidents.

Suriya said the transportation ministry is in the process of issuing new regulations that would suspend contractors found liable for construction accidents and blacklist them from bidding on future government projects.