Thailand's king reduces prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to a single year

Thailand’s king has reduced the prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from eight years to one year following the divisive politician’s return from 15 years of self-imposed exile

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 September 2023 10:34
Thailand Politics
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thailand’s king on Friday reduced the prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from eight years to one year following the divisive politician's return from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

The decision by King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published Friday in the Royal Gazette, making ii effective immediately.

Thaksin was prime minister from 2001 to 2006, when he was ousted by a military coup. He fled Thailand in 2008 when he faced prison time on charges he described as politically motivated.

He returned to Thailand last week and was immediately sent to prison, but was quickly transferred to a state hospital because of what was described as his frail health.

