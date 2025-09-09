Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to serve one-year prison term for previous convictions

Thailand’s Supreme Court says former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 September 2025 05:24 BST

Thailand’s Supreme Court said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions.

The court was investigating whether officials had mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023 to begin serving the sentences.

Following his return to Thailand after more than a decade of living in self-exile, Thaksin was sent to a suite at Bangkok’s Police General Hospital, reportedly for medical reasons, after spending less than a day in prison.

His eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was released on parole after six months in the hospital.

The circumstances raised questions about whether he received special treatment and many were suspicious whether he was genuinely ill.

