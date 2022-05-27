The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring has been sold for $1.5m (£1.19m).

James Wan’s hugely successful 2013 horror movie tells the story of a family who lived in an 18th century farmhouse in Rhode Island where they experienced paranormal activities.

The farmhouse in Burrillville has been sold to a Boston developor who plans to keep it open to the public.

The property sold for$1.5m (£1.19m), far higher than the asking price of $1.2m (£950,000).

“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal-inspired business that the Heinzens started.

Horror Movie House (The Boston Globe)

Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations and day tours will resume. There will also be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved in the business.

While The Conjuring was not filmed at the home, the first film in the franchise was based on the ghostly experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

Additional Reporting by Associated Press