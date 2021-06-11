The Latest: Star Tribune wins Pulitzer for Floyd coverage
The Star Tribune of Minneapolis has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city
Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.
Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”
Chauvin was later convicted of murder.