Woman dies when a bomb she is carrying explodes in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police say

A 38-year-old woman has been killed in the northern Greek city of Thessaoloniki while carrying a bomb

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 May 2025 07:47 BST

A woman was killed early Saturday in the northern Greek city of Thessaoloniki when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was apparently was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank around 5 a.m., police said.

Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.

