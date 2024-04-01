Thunder and lightning delay the start of the White House's education-themed Easter egg roll

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thunder and lightning delayed the start of the Easter egg roll at the White House for 90 minutes on Monday, but the event eventually kicked off under gray skies and internment rain.

More than 40,000 people — 10,000 more than last year — were expected to participate in the event, attempting to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line. This year's theme is “EGG-ucation,” and led by Jill Biden, a teacher for more than 30 years.

The egg roll is an annual tradition first held in 1878, and various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House says.

A large schoolhouse erected on the South Lawn, offers kids activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM — including making circuit-breakers or simulating a fossil dig. The kids will also have the opportunity to write notes to U.S. troops and first responders with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization.

Guests are including thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors. Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online lottery and were being admitted in nine waves until the evening.

The first lady still teaches English and writing at a northern Virginia community college. She and President Joe Biden did not host the egg roll during the first year of his administration in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed the last two years.

The event dates to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes,who opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.