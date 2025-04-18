Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Credit Suisse CEO nominated to run in Ivory Coast presidential election

Tidjane Thiam, a former banker, has won a near-unanimous vote to represent the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast in the forthcoming presidential election

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 April 2025 11:19 BST
Ivory Coast Election
Ivory Coast Election (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tidjane Thiam, a former Credit Suisse CEO, won a near-unanimous vote to represent the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast in an upcoming presidential election, the party announced.

Thiam won 99.5% of the vote and ran unopposed for the nomination. He is the current president of the party. He previously resigned from his position as CEO of Credit Suisse after a corporate espionage scandal rocked the company. An external report found that Thiam had no knowledge of the espionage.

It isn't known who will run against him, but the current president, Alassane Ouattara, has indicated that he may run again. Ouattara won in 2020 after a disputed election left dozens dead and opposition candidates boycotted the election.

Ivory Coast is set to hold the vote in October.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in