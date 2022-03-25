Haddish book, 'I Curse You With Joy,' comes out in November

Tiffany Haddish's next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 March 2022 14:02
Books Tiffany Haddish
(2021 Invision)

Tiffany Haddish's next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears.

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Friday that Haddish's essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29.

“'I Curse You With Joy' includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, auditioning for ‘Saturday Night Live’ before being the first Black female comic to host it, how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate, and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she reunited with after 20,” Amistad's announcement reads in part.

Haddish's first book of essays, “The Last Black Unicorn,” was a bestseller published in 2017. She has a picture book, “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” scheduled for May.

“After my first book, I knew I wanted to share more of myself in ‘I Curse You With Joy,’ Haddish said in a statement. “I want to bring readers on a journey with me that is hahahas and highs and lows, so people know even through the hurt you can spread joy.”

