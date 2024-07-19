Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open

Tiger Woods is going home early from another major

Doug Ferguson
Friday 19 July 2024 16:22

Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open

Show all 2

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Tiger Woods ended his season Friday in the British Open by missing the cut for the third straight time in a major. He shot a 6-over 77.

Woods set a record at the Masters by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. That was the only tournament this year — he played only five of them — that he worked the weekend.

Woods opened with a 79 at Royal Troon and never seriously challenged making the 36-hole cut in the British Open. He had a double bogey on his second hole even before the wind began to pick up, and he had only one birdie in his round.

Woods said he would not play again until December at his unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Championship with his son.

This was the first time since 2019 that Woods felt healthy enough to play the four majors. It was the second time in his career that he has missed the cut in the last three majors.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in