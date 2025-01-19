Don’t follow America with TikTok ban, says Alba MSP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK must not follow the US in banning TikTok, the Alba Party’s Holyrood leader has urged.

The US Supreme Court upheld the ban on the social media site – passed as a result of national security fears – this week, with a ban due to come into force from Sunday.

But despite the decision, the platform’s fate in the US remains unclear, with Donald Trump taking over the White House on Monday.

Mr Trump said it was “an option” to issue a 90-day extension on Monday, as he spoke to Meet The Press moderator Kristen Welker in a phone interview.

The US President-elect said: “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate.

“We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

The site could also continue to operate in the country if it is sold by its parent company, ByteDance, which US politicians voted to ban last year.

Speaking as the proposed ban is set to come in to force, Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan touted the app’s ability to reach those “disillusioned” with politics, urging the UK not to follow suit.

“Politicians should go out of their way to engage with every section of society,” she said.

“TikTok has been a key tool to connect with people that have become disillusioned with politics and a ban would further alienate them from decision making.

“The UK Government should not follow the direction currently being set by the US and we should all reject any policies that are not evidenced-based, but in this case seemingly more about economic posturing.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “This is a matter for the US government. There are no plans to introduce a TikTok ban in the UK.

“We engage with all major social media companies to understand their plans for ensuring the security of UK data and to ensure they meet the high data protection and cyber security standards we expect.”