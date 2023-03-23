Watch live: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before US Congress
Watch live from Washington as TikTok's CEO testifies before the US house of representatives energy and commerce committee.
Shou Zi Chew's appearance comes as lawmakers have been increasingly scrutinizing the platform.
The former Goldman Sachs banker will be seeking to reassure American officials about the Chinese-owned app, insisting misconceptions need to be clarified.
It comes after there have been calls from the Biden administration for TikTok's owners to sell their stakes in the app, or face a ban in the United States.
There are fears among lawmakers that data gathered on Americans could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.
The UK government recently banned the app from official devices after Cabinet Office Ministers ordered a security review.
It was following in the footsteps of the US, Canada, and the European Commission.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies