Watch live: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before US Congress

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from Washington as TikTok's CEO testifies before the US house of representatives energy and commerce committee.

Shou Zi Chew's appearance comes as lawmakers have been increasingly scrutinizing the platform.

The former Goldman Sachs banker will be seeking to reassure American officials about the Chinese-owned app, insisting misconceptions need to be clarified.

It comes after there have been calls from the Biden administration for TikTok's owners to sell their stakes in the app, or face a ban in the United States.

There are fears among lawmakers that data gathered on Americans could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

The UK government recently banned the app from official devices after Cabinet Office Ministers ordered a security review.

It was following in the footsteps of the US, Canada, and the European Commission.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.