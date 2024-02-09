Tourist shot while shopping in New York’s Times Square

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected shoplifter shot a tourist inside a Times Square store and then fled into the street, stopping to shoot at a pursuing police officer who could not return fire because of the evening crowds.

The 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is making a recovery in hospital.

It prompted a huge police presence and search that temporarily closed streets in the area, which draws thousands of people daily.

The shooter, described by police as a male between 15 and 20 years old, was still at large Friday.

“We are looking for one male. He is the shooter,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference at the scene Thursday. “He shot at our cops not once but twice, and also shot an innocent female one time in the leg.”

The shooter, dressed all in white, pulled out a gun shortly after 7 pm and fired after being confronted by a security officer inside the store. After striking the tourist, the shooter and another male ran from the store and were quickly spotted by police officers, Chell said.

An image from the Times Square shooting

The second person was taken into custody while the shooter ran away, at one point cutting between buildings, where he turned and fired at a police officer who was chasing him.

“Our officer draws his weapon. He cannot fire,” Chell said. "Too many people around, there’s too many people ducking.”

The suspect fired again from under his arm and continued to flee, running into a subway station, where he was last seen. Video shows him going onto the tracks and coming back out of the subway, Chell said.

A reward of as much as $10,000 was offered for information, police said.