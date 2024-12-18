Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan chat fame and friendship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan may be juggling multiple releases and busy schedules, but the bright young stars managed to reunite on Wednesday in London for a conversation at the British Film Institute.

The former co-stars met on Greta Gerwig’s 2017 high school film “Lady Bird” and were paired up again several years later in her adaptation of “Little Women.”

Though professionally their lives have taken them in different directions, they’ve remained friends and will “dip back in every few years” to catch up, Ronan said.

“That is what is so beautiful about this point in our lives, we’re really lucky that the two of us are doing really well and our paths can continue to cross,” Ronan added, as her husband, Jack Lowden supported from the audience.

Both had busy years appearing in multiple film releases that are now vying for awards recognition.

Chalamet took on the role of Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown,” which is out Christmas day, and Ronan played a young alcoholic who tries to escape the depths of her addiction by moving home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland in “The Outrun.”

Chalamet also stepped back into the role of Paul Atreides in the epic sci-fi “Dune: Part Two,” and Ronan starred in Steve McQueen’s “Blitz.”

The audience watched back-to-back scenes of the collaborations with Gerwig. Chalamet quipped that a “Lady Bird scene is a lot better than I remember it being!”

The conversation then shifted to their relationship with fame.

Chalamet said it’s the “most boring thing to talk about in my life.”

Ronan agreed: “I just pretended that all of that doesn’t exist.”