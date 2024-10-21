Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Albania's former president Meta is arrested for alleged money laundering, his party says

Albania’s left-wing Freedom Party says its leader and former Albanian president Ilir Meta has been arrested on alleged money laundering charges

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 October 2024 13:32
Albania Arrest

Albania's left-wing Freedom Party said Monday its leader and former Albanian president Ilir Meta has been arrested on alleged money laundering charges.

Meta, 55, was arrested in the capital, Tirana, by officers with the National Investigation Bureau, according to local media.

The party's secretary-general, Tedi Blushi, called it “a criminal kidnapping."

There was no immediate comment from the prosecutor's office.

Meta was Albania's previous president, serving from 2017-2022. He was being investigated for alleged illegal lobbying in the United States years ago.

Meta has served in the highest posts in post-communist Albania, including as prime minister, foreign minister and a lawmaker.

