TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN.

The five-year agreement announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals.

ESPN's $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.

This will be the first season of the 12-team playoff. ESPN has carried the College Football Playoff since it started in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

Four first-round games will take place Dec. 20-21 followed by the quarterfinals (Fiesta bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The semifinals are the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 before the Championship Game takes place on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football