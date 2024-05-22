Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN

Joe Reedy
Wednesday 22 May 2024 21:19

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN.

The five-year agreement announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals.

ESPN's $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.

This will be the first season of the 12-team playoff. ESPN has carried the College Football Playoff since it started in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

Four first-round games will take place Dec. 20-21 followed by the quarterfinals (Fiesta bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The semifinals are the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 before the Championship Game takes place on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in