Club World Cup final averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS and the 24 matches televised in the U.S. with English commentary averaged 458,000

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 July 2025 20:44 BST
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS and the 24 matches televised in the U.S. with English commentary averaged 458,000, TNT Sports said Tuesday.

The streaming service DAZN bought world rights from FIFA and sublicensed 24 of the 63 matches to TNT, which televised the games on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Turner said 15 matches on nights and weekends averaged 535,000 viewers.

Sunday's game peaked at 1.8 million viewers from 3:45-4 p.m. EDT as Chelsea took a three-goal lead into halftime.

DAZN has not yet released viewing figures.

Eighteen matches with Spanish commentary were sublicensed to TelevisaUnivision for U.S. broadcast.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

