Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Storm hammers Japan with rain, man dies driving into pond

Tropical Depression Talas has unleashed fierce rainfall in parts of Japan, setting off landslides, halting trains and killing a man after he crashed his car into a pond

Via AP news wire
Saturday 24 September 2022 02:18
Japan Storm
Japan Storm

Tropical Depression Talas unleashed fierce rainfall Saturday in parts of Japan, setting off landslides, halting trains and killing a man after he crashed his car into a pond.

Police said the man who drove into a pond in central Japan's Shizuoka prefecture was rushed to a hospital but died.

In another part of Shizuoka, a road collapsed from the heavy rainfall, and rescue efforts were underway, they said. Japanese media reports said one man managed to crawl out of a truck that got stuck but another man was missing.

Separately, three people were injured in a mudslide in Shizuoka, according to a prefectural police spokesperson.

Rivers swelled in Shizuoka's Hamamatsu city, where video shared on social media showed cars wading through watery streets. News footage showed an underground passage for pedestrians at a train station flooded with muddy water. Because trains stopped temporarily, about 1,000 people were stranded at an arena in Shizuoka where a concert was held Friday night.

Recommended

The storm is the latest to batter Japan after typhoons have caused several deaths and damage in recent weeks.

Talas was headed toward Tokyo and hammering a wide area around the capital with heavy showers. Landslide warnings were issued along the storm’s path.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in