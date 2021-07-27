Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

Today is day five of the Tokyo Summer Games. The AP plans coverage from all events. All times bellow are U.S. Eastern.

OLY--GYM-WOMEN’S FINAL - Simone Biles will try to lead the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to win its third straight Olympic title on Tuesday night. The Americans are coming off an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in qualifying, where they finished second to Russia Event begins at 7:45 p.m. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

OLY--BREAKING’S BIG BREAK - Many in the breaking community are eager for the art form to expand its audience after the International Olympic Committee announced last December that it would become an official sport at the Paris 2024 games. But that optimism is hardly unanimous. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 860 words, photos by noon.

OLY--ROW—DOCTOR'S LAST CHANCE - The finish line to American rower Gevvie Stone’s Olympic career is within sight. So is her return to a medical career long on hold. The goal is to go back to Boston with a new medal to wear with her stethoscope: preferably gold. By Jim Vertuno. 650 words, photos.

OLY--CYC-MOURAO’S DOUBLE DUTY - The real work began for Jaqueline Mourao the moment she finished a muddy mountain bike race at the Tokyo Games. With her seventh Olympics behind her, the 45-year-old Brazilian planned to immediately swap her bike for her skis. She is planning to compete in cross-country at the Beijing Games in February, which would move her into a tie for the third-most Olympic appearances by any athlete and break the record by someone from her country. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

OLY--BKO-AUSTRALIA-MILLS - Patty Mills insists the uniform doesn’t change anything, that he’s the same player whether he’s representing San Antonio or Australia The numbers suggest otherwise. And if Australia is finally going to break through and get its long-awaited first medal in a major men’s international tournament, it’s likely going to be Mills who has to lead the way. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 10 a.m.

OLY--BKL-NIGERIA-BOLTON - Ruthie Bolton helped the U.S women’s basketball win gold in 1996 and now she is trying to help another country make its mark in the Tokyo Games. The 54-year-old Mississippi native is an assistant coach for Nigeria. By Teresa M. Walker. 650 words, photos by 8 a.m.

OLY—TEN—TENNIS — Naomi Osaka is out of the Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese superstar lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos. With: OLY-TEN-OSAKA-OUSTED JAPAN.

OLY--SWM-ALASKA’S CHAMPION - When you’re a swimmer from Alaska, there are some misguided stereotypes that must be laughed off. Lydia Jacoby has surely heard them all before. “She practically swims in iced-over lakes,” teammate Gunnar Bentz said. Uhh, no. Jacoby does her swimming at a pool -- and now she’s an Olympic champion. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. With OLY—SWM-SWIMMING and OLY-SWM-COVID-RECOVERY-GOLD-MEDAL.

THE RAINBOW GAMES- The Tokyo Games are shaping up as a watershed for LGBTQ Olympians. A wave of rainbow-colored pride, openness and acceptance is sweeping through Olympic pools, skateparks, halls and fields. There are so many openly gay Olympians that the combined hands of two Olympic rugby teams couldn’t count them all. Openly gay U.S. skateboarder Alexis Sablone says “it’s about time.” The gay website Outsports.com has been tallying the number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary Olympians in Tokyo. Some athletes have literally pushed to get on the list. Its count is now up to 168, three times more than at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.By John Leicester. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OLY—OVERCOMING THE QUIETNESS — In arenas across Tokyo, athletes accustomed to feeding off the deafening roar of the crowd are searching for new ways to feel Olympic enthusiasm. By National Writer Claire Galofaro. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OLY—BKO-US-SECOND CHANCES — Damian Lillard’s stumble with 17 seconds left was one of the lasting images of the Americans’ 83-76 loss in their Olympic opener. Now, just like its guard after that fall, the U.S. has to pick itself back up again. Lillard and Bam Adebayo have already proven they can rise again after disappointment with the national team. Both were cut in previous attempts to wear the red, white and blue but have returned to become two of the most important players on this year’s team. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 675 words, photos by 3 a.m.

OLY-GLF-MATSUYAMA'S MOMENT - Hideki Matsuyama already has the green jacket from the Masters. Now he tries to cap off his big year with an Olympic gold medal. By AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 760 words, photos.

OLY--HOW-DOES-SUCCESS-LOOK? - Will it be a success? A failure? Or none of the above? It will take something much more nuanced than those basic notions to assess the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics when they wrap up in two weeks. By AP Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

OLY-SRF-SURFING - A series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut but two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals. Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program. By Sally Ho. SENT: 660 words, photos.

OLY—OUTSIDER TEAMS - The Tokyo Olympics have brought some unexpected gold medals for countries and teams which rarely see their athletes on the podium. Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the women’s triathlon, Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines took gold in weightlifting, Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong earned gold in fencing, and swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won the men’s 400-meter freestyle race. Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova both won gold medals in judo for Kosovo. Cheung says “it means a lot to show to the world we can do it.” By James Ellingworth. SENT: 500 words, photos. With: OLY--TRI-TRIATHLON-BERMUDA GOLD and OLY-WEI-DIAZ’S-GOLD

OLY-IOC-REFUGEE-TEAM - The IOC says it is working to help give refugee athletes more chances to compete and earn money in international sports. It follows criticism from runners who left the Olympic program in order to stay in Europe to avoid returning to a training camp in Kenya. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 350 words, photos.

OLY-SRF-ALTERNATE-DISPUTE - An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor’s officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival’s positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport’s historic Summer Games debut. By Sally Ho. SENT: 1400 words, photos.

OLY--WPO-WATER POLO-JAPAN - The men’s water polo tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is filled with big, hulking destroyers playing a similar style. And then there is Japan. The host country is zigging while the rest of the world is zagging by playing an aggressive, pressing defense and going without a massive center in the middle. Japan swims and swims and swims hoping to generate breakout opportunities while wearing down its opponent. By AP Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 565 words, photos.

OLY—VOL-EXPLAINER-BEACH VOLLEYBALL BIKINIS - Are women’s Olympic beach volleyball players required to wear bikinis? No. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 800 words and photos.

OLY--GYM-EXPLAINER-RIVALRY RENEWED — For the first time in years, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has a fight on its hands at the Olympics. How did we get here? A combination of an “off” night by the Americans and significant improvement by Russia. By Will Graves. SENT: 900 words, photos.

